Zetacoin Trading Up 66.6% This Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Novaexchange, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded 66.6% higher against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $191,433.00 and $12,116.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,185.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.02622228 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00559500 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00020092 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000530 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,797,445 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.