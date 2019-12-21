Zeusshield (ZSC) Achieves Market Cap of $299,680.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $299,680.00 and approximately $9,524.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00187151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01204339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119054 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

