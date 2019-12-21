Zilla Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,473.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $312,237.00 and approximately $6,473.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.01199938 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119011 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

