Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Down 6.8% This Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $47.40 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Koinex, Radar Relay and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01187133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00118860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,057,894,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,766,427,614 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BiteBTC, Bitbns, IDEX, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Korbit, FCoin, Koinex, Zebpay, Kyber Network, Upbit, Coinone, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, WazirX, HitBTC, OKEx, OTCBTC, AirSwap, Tokenomy, Bithumb, Binance, DDEX, GOPAX, DragonEX, Coinhub, BitForex, UEX, Huobi, Gate.io, DEx.top, Kucoin and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

