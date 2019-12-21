Zipper (ZIP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.26 Million

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Zipper has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Zipper token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, DigiFinex, IDCM and OKEx. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034279 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001029 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000328 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001018 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDCM, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.