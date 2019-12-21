Zoomba (ZBA) Price Down 20% This Week

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Zoomba has a total market capitalization of $3,529.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoomba coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Zoomba has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zoomba alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00643124 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000417 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000899 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000481 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Zoomba Profile

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin.

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptohub, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zoomba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoomba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.