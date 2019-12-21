ZTCoin Price Tops $0.0383 on Major Exchanges (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. One ZTCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000533 BTC on major exchanges. ZTCoin has a market capitalization of $10.56 million and $3.17 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZTCoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $490.51 or 0.06835546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

ZTCoin Token Profile

ZTCoin (ZT) is a token. ZTCoin's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,948,925 tokens. ZTCoin's official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

