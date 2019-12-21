ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0000

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $11,703.00 and approximately $130.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 72.2% higher against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00635879 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003402 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001622 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001721 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 97,322,224,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,016,296,792 tokens. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

