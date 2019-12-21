ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $852,967.00 and $164.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

