Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Societe Generale raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $40.74 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $41.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.65.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

