Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZYNE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.