-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for J.Jill’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). J.Jill reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that J.Jill will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J.Jill.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.43 million. J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 12.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JILL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. J.Jill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in J.Jill by 612.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,843 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 69,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 1,203.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 161,134 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,520,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 28.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JILL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. 267,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,047. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

