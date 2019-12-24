-$0.16 EPS Expected for Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centogene.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centogene in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of Centogene stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,363. Centogene has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

