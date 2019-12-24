$0.17 EPS Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. ValuEngine lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC set a $14.30 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth $9,693,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,291 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,269,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,296,000 after purchasing an additional 368,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 148,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

