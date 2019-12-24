$0.28 EPS Expected for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,034.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,474,000 after buying an additional 647,446 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth $4,215,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 197,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 98,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,546,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,633,000 after acquiring an additional 43,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.97. 229,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,803. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

