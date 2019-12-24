$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Senior Housing Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Senior Housing Properties Trust.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

SNH stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. 894,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $14.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 118.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 895.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

