$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Evergy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.30. Evergy reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Evergy will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price target on Evergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.22. 609,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,521. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.09. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $840,930. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

