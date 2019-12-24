-$0.49 EPS Expected for Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.48). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,180.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.35.

RCUS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,224. The stock has a market cap of $432.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 672.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 45.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

