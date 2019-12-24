$0.56 EPS Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Genpact reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

In other news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,742.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 370.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genpact by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE G traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.36. 229,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,711. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Genpact has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

