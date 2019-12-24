0xBitcoin (0xBTC) One Day Volume Tops $572,606.00

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $300,378.00 and $572,606.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.85 or 0.05976788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029840 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001938 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000274 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,525,600 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.