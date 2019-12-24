Aave (LEND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $226,054.00

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Aave token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, IDEX and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Aave has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $10.42 million and $226,054.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.60 or 0.06106485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001950 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023332 BTC.

Aave Profile

LEND is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Gate.io, Kyber Network, ABCC, BiteBTC, IDEX, Bibox, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

