AdHive (ADH) Trading 43.3% Higher This Week

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. AdHive has a market capitalization of $78,179.00 and approximately $136.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. Over the last seven days, AdHive has traded up 43.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

