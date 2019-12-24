Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $204.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $41,008.00 and approximately $204.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014063 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,179,498 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

