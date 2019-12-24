aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.0498

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, aelf has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $27.12 million and $8.45 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000683 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, Bithumb, GOPAX and ABCC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BCEX, Binance, Kyber Network, Gate.io, GOPAX, Koinex, Allbit, Ethfinex, DDEX, ABCC, AirSwap, Tokenomy, Bancor Network, Hotbit, Kucoin, Huobi, IDEX, CoinTiger, Bibox, Bithumb and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

