Aeon Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Aeon has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $428.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeon has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002125 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00634873 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003669 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001638 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001732 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

