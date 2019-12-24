Aeternity (AE) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Mercatox, Radar Relay and Tokenomy. In the last week, Aeternity has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $39.04 million and $5.55 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 341,460,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,639,944 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BigONE, HADAX, OKEx, Koinex, CoinBene, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Crex24, Binance, Tokenomy, OOOBTC, Zebpay, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Bithumb, OTCBTC, BitMart, Liqui, DragonEX, Gate.io, IDAX, LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

