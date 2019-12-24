Aion 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.97 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Aion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Koinex and RightBTC. In the last week, Aion has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $19.96 million and $3.97 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is aion.network. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, DragonEX, Kucoin, Bancor Network, IDEX, Binance, RightBTC, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Liqui, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

