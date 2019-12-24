Algorand Price Hits $0.23 (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $114.17 million and approximately $53.98 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00003219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00184297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01195914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119312 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 3,018,404,720 coins and its circulating supply is 487,132,877 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

