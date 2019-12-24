AllSafe (ASAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $151,374.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $151,374.00 and $302.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.