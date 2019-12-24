ALLUVA (ALV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, ALLUVA has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One ALLUVA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM and Bilaxy. ALLUVA has a total market cap of $64,468.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ALLUVA

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. ALLUVA’s official website is alluva.com. ALLUVA’s official message board is medium.com/@alluva. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva.

Buying and Selling ALLUVA

ALLUVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLUVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLUVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

