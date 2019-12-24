Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, January 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of ABCB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,374. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

