Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

12/13/2019 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $4.00 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/12/2019 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/12/2019 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/13/2019 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/12/2019 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

11/7/2019 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/7/2019 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Swann from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 58,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,018. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 748,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 488,331 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 16,213,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328,767 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

