Analysts Anticipate Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 210.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.24 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

RYAM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. 289,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,372. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $250.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 3.77. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48.

In other news, CEO Paul G. Boynton purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,156.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 127.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100,542 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 54,979 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 60,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

