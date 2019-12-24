Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Premier (PINC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) in the last few weeks:

12/12/2019 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/11/2019 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/3/2019 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/27/2019 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2019 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/11/2019 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2019 – Premier had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

11/6/2019 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/31/2019 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

10/29/2019 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. "

PINC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,320. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Premier Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $73,484.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $3,173,005.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Premier by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Premier by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Premier by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 557,604 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

