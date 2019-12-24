Anchor Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.20 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Anchor token can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00010873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $8.20 million and $33,319.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anchor has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00184297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01195914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119312 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Anchor Token Profile

Anchor's total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,303,774 tokens. Anchor's official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases. Anchor's official website is theanchor.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

