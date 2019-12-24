Aura Minerals Inc Announces None Dividend of $0.92 (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc (TSE:ORA) announced a None dividend on Friday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share on Monday, January 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

ORA traded up C$0.24 on Tuesday, reaching C$25.31. 499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479. The company has a market cap of $99.75 million and a P/E ratio of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.51. Aura Minerals has a one year low of C$14.60 and a one year high of C$25.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.43.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$92.31 million during the quarter.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras and the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil. It is also conducting an exploration program at its Sao Francisco gold mine in Brazil; and developing the Almas and Matupá gold projects in Brazil, as well as the Tolda Fria gold project in Colombia.

