Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$7.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Laurentian set a C$4.75 target price on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.31.

Shares of TSE ACB traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.62. 7,830,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,588,078. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$13.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.16.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$75.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

