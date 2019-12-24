Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Australian Unity Office Fund stock remained flat at $A$2.87 ($2.04) during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,693,762 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $467.33 million and a PE ratio of 10.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.95. Australian Unity Office Fund has a fifty-two week low of A$2.58 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of A$3.04 ($2.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76.

Australian Unity Office Fund Company Profile

AOF is an ASX-listed REIT that wholly owns a diversified portfolio of nine office properties located across Australian metropolitan and CBD markets in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.

