Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$13.50 at TD Securities

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$13.00 target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.50.

TSE:APR.UN remained flat at $C$12.29 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 68,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,437. The stock has a market cap of $365.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$8.45 and a 52-week high of C$12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.07.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

