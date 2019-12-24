Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Plans $0.02 Special Dividend

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Monday, January 6th.

AVP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. 30,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,695,350. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.67, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. Avon Products has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avon Products will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Avon Products news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 47,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $196,653.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

AVP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avon Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.72.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

