Benz (BENZ) Price Hits $0.0001

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded up 45.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Benz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. Benz has a total market cap of $379.00 and $643.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Benz has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Benz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00184297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01195914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119312 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io.

Benz Coin Trading

Benz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.