BitCapitalVendor (BCV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $14.83 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and $14.83 million worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BCV is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 910,399,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

