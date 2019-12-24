Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $439.35 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $439.35 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $87.07 or 0.01195914 BTC on popular exchanges including Korbit, Kucoin, Indodax and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00184297 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119312 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinBene, WazirX, Bitrue, BigONE, Huobi, Binance, DragonEX, Coinsquare, Kucoin, Bit-Z, YoBit, FCoin, Upbit, Bittrex, Indodax, OTCBTC, IDAX, Poloniex, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, CoinZest, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Koinex, Kraken, BX Thailand, Bithumb, OKEx, Altcoin Trader, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, MBAex, Korbit, Hotbit, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bibox, Bitbns, Coinbit and Bitkub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

