BitcoiNote (BTCN) Price Hits $0.0024

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $26,402.00 and approximately $324.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,064,417 coins. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

