Bitcore Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. Bitcore has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $137.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001981 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Exrates. During the last week, Bitcore has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,281.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.01738404 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.02589339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00553320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00633338 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00054896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013803 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,003,350 coins and its circulating supply is 17,502,390 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, QBTC, CryptoBridge, Bit-Z, Exrates, HitBTC, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.