bitJob Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 84.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. One bitJob token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Liquid. bitJob has a market capitalization of $25,649.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, bitJob has traded up 69.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

bitJob Token Profile

bitJob launched on August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for bitJob is bitjob.io. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling bitJob

bitJob can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

