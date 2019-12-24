BitMax Token Price Tops $0.0470 on Major Exchanges (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $31.28 million and $2.41 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00184297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01195914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119312 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token’s total supply is 786,156,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 666,156,379 tokens. The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io.

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

