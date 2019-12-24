BitSend Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 26.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One BitSend coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Upbit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded 46.7% lower against the dollar. BitSend has a market cap of $104,597.00 and $916.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00573192 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000187 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001182 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 25,626,975 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.