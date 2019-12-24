Brokerages Anticipate Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. Himax Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.68 million. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIMX shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Himax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. 502,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,492. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 0.24. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 52,816 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

