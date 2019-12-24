Brokerages Anticipate Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.12. Smart Sand posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Smart Sand’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on SND. TheStreet raised shares of Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of SND traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,767. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $101.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,147,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the second quarter worth $28,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter worth $29,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 365.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the period. 32.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

